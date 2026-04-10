'Emily in Paris' heads to Greece and Monaco in season 6

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Lily Collins as Emily and Ashley Park as Mindy in 'Emily In Paris.' (Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix)

Emily in Paris will return for season 6, with new destinations on the horizon for the star of the show.

Series creator Darren Star reveals Lily Collins' character, Emily, will be heading to Greece and Monaco. The announcement follows his earlier comments at a press conference, where he said the show "organically [follows] the storyline" but will never "permanently leave its home base" in Paris.

Production for season 6 is set to begin in May.

Season 5 sees Emily in Rome, where she must launch Agence Grateau's office in the Eternal City. She also navigates a new relationship with luxury fashion heir Marcello Muratori, played by Eugenio Franceschini, while constantly being pulled between life in Italy and France.

The series is currently available to stream on Netflix.

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