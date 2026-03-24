Emily Bader, Logan Lerman to star in '13 Going on 30' reboot at Netflix

Emily Bader attends the premiere of 'People We Meet On Vacation' at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on Jan. 6, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Brianna Bryson/FilmMagic via Getty Images) | Logan Lerman attends the 5th annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Thirty, flirty, thriving ... and streaming soon on Netflix.

A new version of the rom-com 13 Going on 30 is coming to the streaming service. Emily Bader and Logan Lerman are set to star as the main couple in a reboot of the 2004 film that starred Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo.

Brett Haley, who previously directed Bader in the Netflix rom-com People We Meet on Vacation, will helm this new film. Garner will executive produce the project.

Netflix made the film announcement to its social media on Tuesday.

"Thirty, flirty, and thriving... Emily Bader and Logan Lerman will star in 13 GOING ON 30, a new reboot of the 2004 classic," Netflix captioned its post.

While plot details for this new film are being kept under wraps, the original movie followed teenager Jenna (Garner), a girl who makes a wish on her 13th birthday, and wakes up the next morning to find herself living as a 30-year-old woman and an editor at a fashion magazine.

Judy Greer, Andy Serkis, Christa B. Allen and Sean Marquette also starred in the 2004 film, which was directed by Gary Winick.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.