Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin expecting first child together

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse are seen at the Hotel Martinez during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2026, in Cannes, France. (Arnold Jerocki/GC Images via Getty Images)

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse are expecting their first child together.

The model and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star announced that Palvin is pregnant with their first child in an Instagram post on Thursday.

In the post, which Palvin created and collaborated on with Sprouse, the happy couple pose for the camera while they both hold Palvin's baby bump. They are dressed up to attend the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Palvin wears a light blue gown while Sprouse is suited in a tuxedo.

The carousel continues with an ultrasound photo of their baby, whose hands look to be raised in the rock music hand gesture, colloquially known as heavy metal horns.

In the post's final photo, both Palvin and Sprouse copy the same hand gesture. The post is captioned with three heavy metal horns emojis.

ABC News has reached out to Sprouse's rep for comment.

Sprouse and Palvin were married on July 15, 2023, in Palvin's home country of Hungary.

In August 2025, Palvin shared that she'd had surgery for endometriosis in an Instagram post.

"For some years now I’ve been dealing with the difficulties that can come with my periods. Fatigue, severe pain, heavy and irregular flow, sleepless nights on the bathroom floor. I thought this was just how it works for me,” Palvin wrote. “[The surgery] helped me a lot, and I’m grateful I did it. Early diagnosis and treatment are very important to prevent long-term complications, and now I’m more mindful about my body to act fast if needed.”

Palvin ended her post by saying she is "excited about this new chapter of my life and now ready to get back to work."

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