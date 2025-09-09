Dwayne Johnson stars as Mark Kerr in new trailer for 'The Smashing Machine'

The second official trailer for The Smashing Machine has arrived.
Kerr fought from the years 1997 to 2009. He won four ADCC World Championships over the course of his career. His life was the subject of a 2002 HBO documentary, which was also titled The Smashing Machine, in reference to Kerr's nickname.
The movie comes from director Benny Safdie, who won the Silver Lion for Best Direction at the Venice Film Festival for helming The Smashing Machine. This marks his solo directorial feature debut from a script he wrote. He previously co-directed and wrote the films Uncut Gems and Good Time with his brother, Josh Safdie.
Emily Blunt costars as Kerr's wife, Dawn Staples. This is the duo's second collaboration after the 2021 film Jungle Cruise.
The Smashing Machine smashes into theaters on Oct. 3.
