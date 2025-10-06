Dwayne Johnson reacts to 'The Smashing Machine' opening weekend

Dwayne Johnson is opening up about the opening weekend box office performance of his latest movie, The Smashing Machine.

The film, which was directed by Benny Safdie, tells the story of two-time UFC heavyweight champion Mark Kerr. Johnson plays the legendary mixed martial artist and fighter in the sports biopic, which earned $6 million during its opening weekend. This makes it the lowest box office debut of Johnson's acting career.

Johnson took to Instagram on Monday to share his appreciation for every person who went to see the movie in theaters despite the box office performance.

"From deep in my grateful bones, thank you to everyone who has watched 'The Smashing Machine,'" Johnson wrote. "In our storytelling world, you can’t control box office results — but what I realized you can control is your performance, and your commitment to completely disappear and go elsewhere. And I will always run to that opportunity."

The actor thanked Benny for believing in him and wrote it was his honor to transform into Kerr for the role.

"Truth is this film has changed my life," Johnson wrote. "With deep gratitude, respect and radical empathy, dj."

Benny Safdie won the Silver Lion for Best Direction at the Venice Film Festival for helming The Smashing Machine. The film marks his solo directorial feature debut from a script he wrote. He previously co-directed and wrote Uncut Gems and Good Time with his brother, Josh Safdie.

