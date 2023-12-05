Disney/Pixar streaming movies 'Soul', 'Luca' and 'Turning Red' heading to theaters for the first time

Three Disney/Pixar movies that made their debuts on Disney+ are heading to theaters for the first time.

2020's music-filled Soul featured the voice of Jamie Foxx and debuted on the streaming service during the pandemic because of shuttered theaters.

Similarly, the theatrical run of 2021's Luca, an animated adventure on the Italian Riviera, was cancelled because of COVID-19.

2022's coming-of-age adventure Turning Red was turned into a streaming release as well, when many theaters closed over the omicron variant of the virus.

Soul went on to win the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, and Best Achievement in Music Written for a Motion Picture for Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste's original score, as well as Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture — Animated and Best Original Score — Motion Picture, and a Grammy for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media.

Both Luca and Seeing Red were also nominated for Oscars in the Animated Feature category.

Tickets go on sale January 2 for the special engagement theatrical runs, "which invite moviegoers to experience three Pixar films the way they were meant to be seen ahead of the studio's June 2024 theatrical release of Inside Out 2," Disney touted.

The three movies will run with a Pixar animated short ahead of each of them: Soul, which hits theaters first on January 12, will be accompanied by Burrow, an entry from Pixar Animation Studios' SparkShort label.

Turning Red opens February 9, to be preceded by the SparkShort Kitbull.

Luca comes to the big screen March 22, including the classic Pixar short For the Birds.

