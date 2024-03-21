The Dirty Dozen & The Clean 15 – best & worst fruits & veggies

If you’re trying to eat healthy and have any of these 12 fruits & veggies on your plate, you might not be doing as good for your body as you’d think!

Here is a list of the fruits & veggies with the most pesticide residue on them:

1. Strawberries

2. Spinach

3. Kale, Collard, & Mustard Greens

4. Grapes

5. Peaches

6. Pears

7. Nectarines

8. Apples

9. Bell & hot Peppers

10. Cherries

11. Blueberries

12. Green Beans

And the Clean 15:

1. Avocado

2. Sweet Corn

3. Pineapple

4. Onions

5. Papaya

6. Sweet Peas (frozen)

7. Asparagus

8. Honeydew Melon

9. Kiwi

10. Cabbage

11. Watermelon

12. Mushrooms

13. Mangoes

14. Sweet Potatoes

15. Carrots

Read more about the dirty dozen here...