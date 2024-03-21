The Dirty Dozen & The Clean 15 – best & worst fruits & veggies

If you’re trying to eat healthy and have any of these 12 fruits & veggies on your plate, you might not be doing as good for your body as you’d think!
Here is a list of the fruits & veggies with the most pesticide residue on them:
1. Strawberries
2. Spinach
3. Kale, Collard, & Mustard Greens
4. Grapes
5. Peaches
6. Pears
7. Nectarines
8. Apples
9. Bell & hot Peppers
10. Cherries
11. Blueberries
12. Green Beans
And the Clean 15:
1. Avocado
2. Sweet Corn
3. Pineapple
4. Onions
5. Papaya
6. Sweet Peas (frozen)
7. Asparagus
8. Honeydew Melon
9. Kiwi
10. Cabbage
11. Watermelon
12. Mushrooms
13. Mangoes
14. Sweet Potatoes
15. Carrots