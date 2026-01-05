Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert welcome first child together

Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough attend the premiere of 'Tron: Ares' at TCL Chinese Theatre on Oct. 6, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage/Getty Images)

Hayley Erbert Hough and Derek Hough have two new names – mom and dad!

The couple announced the arrival of their baby, Everley Capri Hough, on Dec. 29, 2025, in a joint Instagram post Monday.

"Every step of our lives has led us to you. Our hearts have been cracked wide open and our world is forever changed," the couple wrote in a caption alongside a black-and-white photo of their hands caressing Everley's feet.

Everley's arrival comes after the dancer and Dancing with the Stars judge experienced a pregnancy loss and over two years after Erbert Hough, 31, underwent lifesaving brain surgery.

Erbert Hough opened up about getting an emergency craniectomy in a December Instagram post.

“I’ve reclaimed parts of myself I thought I’d never find again,” the dancer wrote in part, next to a photo of herself with her baby bump showing. “But I’m truly grateful for it all, and so incredibly proud of myself and my body for everything it has endured. What a miracle it is that two years ago I was fighting for my life… and now, here I am creating life.”

Hough, 40, previously opened up on Good Morning America about becoming a father.

“It’s something I’ve been dreaming of for so long, can’t wait,” Hough said in August 2025. “I’m excited.”

The couple has been married since Aug. 26, 2023.

In an Instagram video post marking their two-year wedding anniversary, Erbert Hough wrote, "I am beyond excited for this next chapter and to see [Hough] as a dad is going to make my heart explode into a million pieces."

