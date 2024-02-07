Demi Moore joins cast of Billy Bob Thornton's oil drama 'Landman'

Paramount+ announced on Wednesday that Demi Moore has joined the cast of the forthcoming Billy Bob Thornton drama Landman.

The new project from Yellowstone hitmaker Taylor Sheridan will have the Indecent Proposal star playing Cami, wife to one of the most powerful oil men in Texas and friend of Tommy Norris, played by Oscar winner and series lead Thornton.

In the announcement, a "thrilled" Chris McCarthy, the president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, called Moore "an iconic and extraordinary talent."

Based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown, the West Texas-set Landman is "a modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs," according to the streaming service, which calls the series "an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it's reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics."

The show also stars Sheridan show veterans James Jordan from Yellowstone and Michelle Randolph from the prequel 1923, as well as Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace and Paulina Chávez.

Moore can currently be seen in the second season of Ryan Murphy's anthology series Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans, playing socialite and actress-turned-murder suspect Ann Woodward.

