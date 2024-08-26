'Deadpool & Wolverine' claws its way back to #1 with an $18.3 million box office weekend

Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine reclaimed the top spot at the domestic box office with an estimated $18.3 million weekend. After five weeks, the film has grossed $577.2 million in North America making it the eighth-biggest MCU film, besting Captain America: Civil War's $1.155 billion, according to Variety.

The movie has grossed $1.21 billion worldwide and is now the second-highest grossing movie of the year behind Pixar's Inside Out 2's $1.64 billion.

Meanwhile, by surpassing $1 billion at the international box office, Inside Out 2 has now become the first animated feature to do so, per Variety.

20th Century Studios' Alien: Romulus, which debuted at the top of the domestic box office last week, dropped to second place, earning an estimated $16.2 million, raising its tally to $72.6 million. The latest film in the Alien franchise has collected $225.4 million globally.

Marvel and 20th Century Studios and Pixar are owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Third place went to Blake Lively's It Ends with Us, delivering an estimated $11.8 million at the North American box office, for a three-week total of $120.8 million. Worldwide, the film has grossed $242.6 million.

Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut, Blink Twice, opened with an estimated $7.3 million, for a fourth place finish. The movie, which stars Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie, tacked on an estimated $6.7 million internationally, for a global tally of $14 million.

Rounding out the top five was the faith-based drams The Forge, debuting with an estimated $6.6 million in North America.

Elsewhere, the remake to 1994's The Crow, starring Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs, opened with an estimated $4.6 million domestically for an eighth place finish.

