Dawg fan Thomas Rhett talks about being married to a Tennessee Vol

My favorite season (football season) is upon us, and as a die-hard University of Georgia fan, it kills me that so many artists in Nashville are Tennessee Volunteers fans. It has been much easier in recent years with our back-to-back national championships, but I do NOT like orange!
Thomas Rhett’s dad and grandfather both played football at the University of Georgia, so he bleeds red and black, but he has to go to a lot of Vols games because of where they live and the fact that he married a Tennessee fan.
Here’s what he had to say:
"We don’t watch the Tennessee-Georgia game together anymore." 😂@ThomasRhett is a Georgia Bulldog. His wife is a Tennessee Vol.— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 30, 2024
Who will have bragging rights this season? pic.twitter.com/lQIAyjMpkK