'Dancing with the Stars' renames Mirrorball Trophy for Len Goodman; contestant Matt Walsh pauses due to strike

Len Goodman may have died in April, but the legacy of the former Dancing with the Stars judge will live on in the show for the forthcoming 32nd season and beyond.

ABC Audio has confirmed that the reality competition show's ultimate prize, the coveted Mirrorball, will be renamed the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy in honor of the former host.

Goodman, who was also a judge on the British reality competition Strictly Come Dancing, died at 78 years old from bone cancer.

He had stepped down as head judge on Dancing with the Stars in November of 2022 to spend more time with family.

Meanwhile, Matt Walsh, one of this year's celebrity contestants, has announced he is pausing his participation in the show in light of the writers strike.

Picketers have been gathering at rehearsal facilities for the show.

"I am taking a pause from Dancing with the Stars until an agreement is made with the WGA," The Hangover veteran began his statement. "I was excited to join the show and did so under the impression that it was not a WGA show and fell under a different agreement. This morning when I was informed by my union, the WGA, that it is considered struck work I walked out of my rehearsal."

Walsh added, "I have been and will always stand with my union members of the WGA, SAG and DGA. Beyond our union artists, I am sensitive to the many people impacted by the strike and I hope for a speedy and fair resolution, and to one day work again with all the wonderful people I met at DWTS who tolerated my dancing."

Dancing with the Stars season 32 is still scheduled to premiere Tuesday, September 26, on ABC and Disney+.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.