Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans are in a love triangle in 'Materialists' trailer

A24
By Mary Pat Thompson

Dakota Johnson is stuck between two of Hollywood's hottest leading men in the trailer for the new romantic comedy Materialists.

Written, directed and produced by Past Lives filmmaker Celine Song, the trailer for the A24 film was released on Monday. Johnson stars as Lucy, a young, ambitious matchmaker living in New York City. She finds herself torn between the affections of her new beau, played by Pedro Pascal, and her imperfect ex-boyfriend, played by Chris Evans.

In the trailer we find Johnson's Lucy celebrating the ninth marriage her matchmaking business is responsible for.

While attending a wedding, she meets Pascal's dashing character. As he flirts with her, he is interrupted by Lucy's ex, played by Evans, who is working the event as a waiter.

As the trailer goes on, we watch Pascal's character woo Lucy, as Evans' character yearns for her.

"When I see your face, I see wrinkles and children that look like you. So where does that leave us?" Evans says.

At the end of the trailer, Evans' character asks Lucy: "Why does anyone even get married?"

She shrugs, before she answers, "Because they're lonely. And because they're hopeful."

The trailer also features a brand-new, original song from the pop band Japanese Breakfast, which is fronted by Michelle Zauner.

Zoe Winters, Marin Ireland, Dasha Nekrasova, Louisa Jacobson and Sawyer Spielberg also star in Materialists. It arrives in theaters on June 13.

