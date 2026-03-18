'Cross,' starring Aldis Hodge, renewed for season 3

Honoree/actor Aldis Hodge attends the 'Cross' and Award Presentation press junket during day 2 of the 14th SCAD TVfest at Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta on February 5, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Aldis Hodge's Cross has been renewed for a third season.

The Prime Video series, created by Ben Watkins and based on characters created by James Patterson, is comprised of eight episodes, continuing the story of Hodge's detective, Alex Cross, and his pursuit of serial killers.

"From the beginning, Cross has captivated audiences with its layered characters, pulse-pounding suspense, and emotionally grounded storytelling," Peter Friedlander, head of global television at Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement. "Aldis has delivered a definitive portrayal of Alex Cross, anchoring the series with depth, intelligence, and heart. We're thrilled to continue this journey with Ben, our collaborators at Paramount Television Studios, and the rest of the incredible cast to bring even more of James Patterson's iconic world to our global Prime Video audience."

The show's second season, which also stars Matthew Lillard, Jeanine Mason and Wes Chatham, is available to stream on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.