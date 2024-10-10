Crocs for dogs?

Croc lovers will soon be able to twin with their pups! Crocs have teamed up with dog toy maker BARK to design the brand-new doggie crocs.
October 23rd just so happens to be Croc Day & of course that is when you’ll be able to purchase your pup’s newest footwear. For about $50 they will look just like their human counterparts complete with holes for Jibbitz to give your furry friend some personalized flair. They will come in 3 sizes & multiple colors including the new glow in the dark green slime and pink dragon fruit.
Get more info & see what they look like here...