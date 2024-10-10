Crocs for dogs?

Croctober giveaway Stock photo of casual clogs. Footwear brand Crocs is giving away thousands of free pairs of its signature foam clogs through Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in honor of its 20th anniversary. (NAKphotos/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Tad, Drex & Kara

Croc lovers will soon be able to twin with their pups! Crocs have teamed up with dog toy maker BARK to design the brand-new doggie crocs.

October 23rd just so happens to be Croc Day & of course that is when you’ll be able to purchase your pup’s newest footwear. For about $50 they will look just like their human counterparts complete with holes for Jibbitz to give your furry friend some personalized flair. They will come in 3 sizes & multiple colors including the new glow in the dark green slime and pink dragon fruit.

Get more info & see what they look like here...

