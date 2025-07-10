Cowboy Goodwill has your Beyonce concert outfits

Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 25: Beyoncé performs during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
By Abby Jessen

The number one question I’ve been asking people when they win tickets or tell me they’re going to Beyonce is what they’re wearing. It’s going to be such a fun show to dress up for with the sparkles and the Cowboy Carter theme!

Goodwill of North Georgia is helping us get ready for the four Beyonce shows with “Cowboy Goodwills.”

Participating locations include:

  • Buckhead
  • Northside
  • Piedmont
  • Decatur
  • Metropolitan Parkway
  • Fayetteville
  • Snellville
  • Morrow

More details at goodwill.org.

Queen B kicks off her Mercedes-Benz Stadium shows tonight! We have your last chance to win tickets at our pre-party Monday night. Details here.

