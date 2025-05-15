Could you be the voice to kick off the AJC Peachtree Road Race?

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 04: Fotyen Tesfay crosses the finish line to win the Atlanta Peachtree Road Race 2023 in 30:43, wearing the adidas Takumi Sen 9 shoes, on July 04, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images for adidas)

The Peachtree Road Race has been an Atlanta tradition since 1970, and before the race someone needs to sing the National Anthem. It could be you! If you think you have the voice and love singing in front of thousands you need to enter the “Oh Say Can You Sing” National Anthem Contest. All you need to do be a Georgia resident over the age of 15 and submit an a cappella rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by May 30th for a chance to perform at the AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4th.

You can find all the details and enter the “Oh Say Can You Sing” National Anthem Contest here.

As I like to tell my kids, go for it!