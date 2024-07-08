Could Taking Selfies Actually Be Good For Your Health?

Scientists are working on a program that would scan selfies for health issues

Could Taking Selfies Actually Be Good For Your Health?

By Chris Centore

Could that selfie you just took tell you more about your health? It’s very well possible as scientist are working on something that will do just that and just might change how we think about aging and health.

Currently a team in China is working on a program called “ThermoFace” which uses thermal images that show how warm or cool different parts of your face are. These heat patterns can tell us a lot about how old you are and even if you might have certain health issues.

So soon when someone says you take too many selfies, you can tell them “It’s for my health!” you can read more here.

