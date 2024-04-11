Costco selling Gold bars

Costco is known for selling all kinds of stuff. You really can find just about anything, but 1 item they recently started selling had bringing in over $100 million dollars a month! 1 oz 24-karat gold bars are the hottest new item. Customers are limited to 5 per membership & are selling out within hours of going up on their website. Some other strange items you can find are a 4-person barrel steam sauna, funeral caskets, & even a 72 lb. wheel of cheese!


More on the gold bars & other crazy items you can find at Costco here...

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!