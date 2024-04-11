Costco selling Gold bars

Costco is known for selling all kinds of stuff. You really can find just about anything, but 1 item they recently started selling had bringing in over $100 million dollars a month! 1 oz 24-karat gold bars are the hottest new item. Customers are limited to 5 per membership & are selling out within hours of going up on their website. Some other strange items you can find are a 4-person barrel steam sauna, funeral caskets, & even a 72 lb. wheel of cheese!





