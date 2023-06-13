Cormac McCarthy, Pulitzer-winning author, dead at 89

Cormac McCarthy, the acclaimed author whose bestsellers found their way to the big screen, including All The Pretty Horses, his Pulitzer-winning post-apocalyptic novel The Road and the Oscar-winning No Country for Old Men, has died. He was 89.

The author's son John confirmed the passing in a statement, noting his father died of natural causes at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

In response to the news, CEO of Penguin Random House Nihar Malaviya said the author "changed the course of literature" and "demonstrated an unwavering dedication to his craft, and to exploring the infinite possibilities and power of the written word" for the past 60 years.

Malaviya added, "Millions of readers around the world embraced his characters, his mythic themes, and the intimate emotional truths he laid bare on every page, in brilliant novels that will remain both timely and timeless, for generations to come."

The renowned author recently signed on to adapt his acclaimed Western novel, Blood Meridian, for the big screen, co-producing the film with his son for Regency Pictures.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.