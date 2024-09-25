Coldplay’s Chris Martin goes undercover for karaoke

Coldplay PASADENA, CA - OCTOBER 06: Singer Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at the Rose Bowl on October 6, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter)

Imagine going out for a fun night of karaoke with friends and running across one of your favorite artists. That’s what happened at a dive bar in Las Vegas over the weekend when Chris Martin showed up dressed like a tacky tourist at Dino’s.

The Coldplay frontman donned a baggy business suit, striped tie, Coke-bottle glasses and red wig for his surprise karaoke schtick while filming the video for his band’s new single “All My Love.” It wasn’t until he was done singing his song that he revealed his true identity to the crowd who were shocked to see the star.

