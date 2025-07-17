Coldplay proving karma always wins!

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: Chris Martin of Coldplay performs on the Pyramid stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2024 in Glastonbury, England. Founded by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury Festival features around 3,000 performances across over 80 stages. Renowned for its vibrant atmosphere and iconic Pyramid Stage, the festival offers a diverse lineup of music and arts, embodying a spirit of community, creativity, and environmental consciousness. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Redferns)

Karma is always going to win; you do something immoral or unethical 93% of the time it’s going come back to bite you. So, if you’re going to a Coldplay concert with someone other than your spouse and you’re cozying up together avoid the Coldplay Kiss cam! Last night at a Coldplay show a couple was spotlighted and immediately turned away and hid their faces. Chris Martin responded by saying “either their having an affair or are just very shy” well turns out he was correct on his first guess. After the video made its way around social media the internet did it’s thing and found the couple in real life, they weren’t not very shy!

You can read the complete story here, and if you take anything from this moment… just don’t!