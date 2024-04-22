'Civil War' repeats at No. 1 at the box office with $11.1 million weekend

A24

By George Costantino

Civil War held on to the top spot at the domestic box office, despite some tough competition from the horror film Abigail. Civil War earned an estimated $11.1 million, bringing its two-week domestic tally to $44.9 million. The film has snagged $61.7 million globally.

Breathing down Civil War's neck was the aforementioned Abigail, with an estimated $10.2 million in North America for a second place finish. A24's reimagining of the 1936 film Dracula's Daughter, starring Alisha Weir, added an estimated $5 million overseas, for a global total of $15.2 million.

Godzilla x King Kong: The New Empire finished the weekend in third place, delivering an estimated $9.5 million in its fourth week of release.

Guy Ritchie's WWII comedy The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare -- starring Henry Cavill, Alan Ritchson, Cary Elwes, Henry Golding, and Eiza González -- opened with an estimated $9 million at the domestic box office, good for a fourth place finish.

Rounding out the top five was the Japanese anime spy-action comedy Spy x Family Code: White, earning an estimated $4.9 million in its opening weekend in North America. Kung Fu Panda 4 was close behind, grabbing an estimated $4.6 million in its seventh week of release.

Elsewhere, Dune: Part Two 2, already the highest-grossing film of 2024 so far, is nearing $700 million worldwide.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!