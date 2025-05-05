Cinco De Mayo Deals

If you want to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and save a little bit of cash, there are a couple of fun deals you can find today!

GUAC ON THE ROCK - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his Teremana Tequila want to help you celebrate Cinco de Mayo for the fifth consecutive year. Just purchase any cocktail made with Teremana Tequila and the brand will give you a rebate for any appetizer for $10 via Venmo (the deal is good through May 31; and up to $1 million in rebates). In the past, the deal has only been for guacamole – hence the name “Guac on the Rock” – but this year the deal includes all appetizers.

CALIFORNIA PIZZA KITCHEN – customers can enjoy $5 margaritas and a free order of White Corn Guacamole + Chips. The offer is valid at select locations and is limited to one order per table. To redeem the deal, simply mention the offer to your server.

CHILI’S – serving up its Tequila Trifecta Margarita for $5 on May 5. Rewards members can also get a free order of chips and salsa with every visit.

CHIPOLTE – To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, Chipotle will have a digital gaming experience called “Ingredient Quest” in the Burrito Builder experience on Roblox. Fans find and collect Chipotle’s 53 real ingredients on the quest to win free burritos. The game launches at 6 p.m. ET on May 5, and the first 50,000 users to collect all 53 ingredients will score a free entrée offer. Additionally, Chipotle is offering free delivery with the code DELIVER between May 1 — 5 on the chain’s app and website. Last, but certainly not least, the chain is offering free chips and queso blanco with the code CINCO25 between May 3 — 5 on the app and website.

MOE’S – On May 5, participating Moe’s Southwest Grill locations will offer a free side of queso for customers who purchase an entrée. The deal is valid with the Moe Monday offer for loyalty members but isn’t valid with third-party delivery. Additionally, the first 20 customers in-store on May 5 will score a free T-shirt at participating locations. There’s no purchase necessary and the offer is limited to one shirt per person.

TACO BELL – Get a free Nachos Bell Grande with an order of $20 or more on DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub.