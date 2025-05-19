Check out this hidden gem just over the Georgia state line

This weekend, my husband and I took a day trip to Chattanooga to support my friend who was participating in a Half Ironman. She was incredible, and we are so proud of her!!

I was excited for the opportunity to visit Chattanooga because:

You get to stop at Buc-ee’s on the way (and on the way back, too, if you’re me). I’ve been eying this park called “Little Debbie Park”

Little Debbie Park did NOT disappoint! It was not only a beautiful park but also had life-size Nutty Bars, Moon Pies, and more!

Oh, and did I mention I ran into Buc-ee himself?