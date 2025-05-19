Check out this hidden gem just over the Georgia state line

Little Debbie Park
By Abby Jessen

This weekend, my husband and I took a day trip to Chattanooga to support my friend who was participating in a Half Ironman. She was incredible, and we are so proud of her!!

I was excited for the opportunity to visit Chattanooga because:

  1. You get to stop at Buc-ee’s on the way (and on the way back, too, if you’re me).
  2. I’ve been eying this park called “Little Debbie Park”

Little Debbie Park did NOT disappoint! It was not only a beautiful park but also had life-size Nutty Bars, Moon Pies, and more!

Oh, and did I mention I ran into Buc-ee himself?

Abby with Buc-ee

0
