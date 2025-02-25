Check out this amazing video from inside of shark’s mouth as it chews on diver’s camera

Have you ever wondered what it looks like from the inside a shark’s mouth looks like? Probably not, but here’s your chance.

Earlier this month some divers were feeding sharks off the and got the video of a lifetime when one of the sharks nearly swallowed a camera.

The video shows a tiger shark charging at the diver’s camera, which was attached to a shark-feeding box. The camera recorded a view from inside the shark’s mouth, with a view of the bewildered divers watching it all play out. Divers were able to retrieve the device after the shark eventually spit the camera out.