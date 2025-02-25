Check out this amazing video from inside of shark’s mouth as it chews on diver’s camera

Have you ever wondered what it looks like from the inside a shark’s mouth looks like? Probably not, but here’s your chance.
Earlier this month some divers were feeding sharks off the and got the video of a lifetime when one of the sharks nearly swallowed a camera.
The video shows a tiger shark charging at the diver’s camera, which was attached to a shark-feeding box. The camera recorded a view from inside the shark’s mouth, with a view of the bewildered divers watching it all play out. Divers were able to retrieve the device after the shark eventually spit the camera out.
Shark eats camera, films own mouth, spits it back out pic.twitter.com/8uUFNMJ3jv— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) February 24, 2025