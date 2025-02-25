Check out this amazing video from inside of shark’s mouth as it chews on diver’s camera

Check out this amazing video from inside of shark's mouth as It chews on diver's camera
By Chris Centore

Have you ever wondered what it looks like from the inside a shark’s mouth looks like? Probably not, but here’s your chance.

Earlier this month some divers were feeding sharks off the and got the video of a lifetime when one of the sharks nearly swallowed a camera.

The video shows a tiger shark charging at the diver’s camera, which was attached to a shark-feeding box. The camera recorded a view from inside the shark’s mouth, with a view of the bewildered divers watching it all play out. Divers were able to retrieve the device after the shark eventually spit the camera out.

