Check out the hard-hitting trailer to Netflix's 'Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson' event

The trailer to the anticipated face-off between YouTube personality-turned-pro fighter Jake Paul and former world heavyweight champ Mike Tyson starts with a voice-over quoting the latter, "Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth."

The snippet promises, "There's never been a night like this."

Paul, 27, was set to fight "The Baddest Man on the Planet," who is 58, back on July 20, but a health scare in May sidelined Tyson.

Tyson tells DailyMail.com that an ulcer flare-up left him nauseous and dizzy on May 27, leading to the live event's postponement. "I was doing too much bad food and stuff, and I got sick," the legendary boxer says.

He says since then he's been "eating clean" and is in fighting shape for the battle on Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

That said, he can't quit vaping. "I can't escape the vapes," he confessed.

The fight is not without controversy, seeing as Paul is fighting someone 30 years his senior. "Iron Mike" tells the publication, "I didn't take this fight for legacy. I think legacy really, to my perspective, legacy is ego. Who gives a f*** how people think about them when they are gone?"

He adds hypothetically, "I'm dead. I can't value off what somebody might think about me when I'm dead, so it means nothing to me."

Meanwhile, Netflix is giving fight fans a chance to see the event in person. Check out the sweepstakes website for details.

