Check out an air show at Dekalb Peachtree Airport this weekend!

If you’re looking for something to do with your family or friends this weekend, PDK is hosting a fun air show for all ages this Saturday, May 11th from 12-5p. Expect planes, food, and hopefully great weather for “Good Neighbor Day!”

Admission is free, but it does costs $20 per vehicle to park. It does not matter how many people are in your vehicle.

The Dekalb County Government says you can call the Airport Administration Office with any questions: (770) 936-5440.

More details and the lineup of air shows are at dekalbcountyga.gov.