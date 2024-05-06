Check out an air show at Dekalb Peachtree Airport this weekend!

Good Neighbor Day Air Show 2011

By Abby Jessen

If you’re looking for something to do with your family or friends this weekend, PDK is hosting a fun air show for all ages this Saturday, May 11th from 12-5p. Expect planes, food, and hopefully great weather for “Good Neighbor Day!”

Admission is free, but it does costs $20 per vehicle to park. It does not matter how many people are in your vehicle.

The Dekalb County Government says you can call the Airport Administration Office with any questions: (770) 936-5440.

More details and the lineup of air shows are at dekalbcountyga.gov.

