Cheapest “own-brand” groceries

By Abby Jessen

I’m always looking for a deal when it comes to grocery shopping these days, so I was excited to see this list of the cheapest own-brand products from various grocery chains.

A new study from Coupons4Real.com analyzed item prices across supermarkets to determine what was the cheapest.

Cheapest Supermarket Chain for Own-Brand Products

  1. Walmart
  2. Aldi
  3. Costco
  4. Target
  5. Kroger

The cheapest individual brands overall were Happy Farms and Season’s Choice from Aldi.

Have a favorite grocery hack? Share it in the comments!

