Charlie Puth voices character in viral “Group Chat” TikTok series

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES - APRIL 13: Charlie Puth poses at the red carpet before the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Awards and Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, United States on April 13, 2024. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

If you’ve ever been in a big group chat, you know there are always side group chats going on, especially when there are plans being made. TikToker Sydney Robinson created an incredible TikTok series showing drama between friends making dinner plans.

Charlie Puth started commenting on the series because like all of us, he was invested, and he ends up voicing the character “Justin” as part of the series. You can hear his voice in part four.

Watch: