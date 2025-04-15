Charlie Puth voices character in viral “Group Chat” TikTok series

If you’ve ever been in a big group chat, you know there are always side group chats going on, especially when there are plans being made. TikToker Sydney Robinson created an incredible TikTok series showing drama between friends making dinner plans.
Charlie Puth started commenting on the series because like all of us, he was invested, and he ends up voicing the character “Justin” as part of the series. You can hear his voice in part four.
Watch:
@thatgirlsydjo The Group Chat: a series #groupchat #friends #drama #tea ♬ original sound - Sydney Jo
@thatgirlsydjo The Group Chat: Part II #groupchat #friends #drama #tea ♬ original sound - Sydney Jo
@thatgirlsydjo The Group Chat: Part III #groupchat #friends #drama #tea ♬ original sound - Sydney Jo
@thatgirlsydjo The Group Chat: Part IIII #groupchat #friends #drama #tea ♬ original sound - Sydney Jo
@thatgirlsydjo The Group Chat: Season Finale #groupchat #friends #drama #tea ♬ original sound - Sydney Jo