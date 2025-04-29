Charli XCX crashes a college campus in 'Overcompensating' trailer

Charli XCX crashes a college campus in the official trailer for Overcompensating.

Prime Video released the trailer for the upcoming series produced by A24 and Amazon MGM Studios on Tuesday.

Set to Charli XCX's hit song "I Love It," the trailer shows off the college-set ensemble comedy created, written and executive produced by Benito Skinner.

Skinner stars as Benny, a closeted former high school football player and homecoming king who is on a mission to fit in at college at all costs.

"Deeply funny and personal, the show explores the lengths to which we all overcompensate while on the path to finding out who we really are," according to its official synopsis.

Wally Baram, Mary Beth Barone, Adam DiMarco and Rish Shah co-star in the new series, while Connie Britton, Kyle MacLachlan, Kaia Gerber and Charli XCX guest star.

Prime Video also announced a new list of additional guest stars for the season, including Lukas Gage, Megan Fox, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers and James Van Der Beek.

"I'm starting to think I'm better at being in the closet," Benny says in the trailer. Van Der Beek's character then says: "Just remember no matter how much we try to be something that we are not, does not mean that we are that thing."

In addition to guest starring, Charli XCX also serves as the executive music producer on the series. She is featured at the end of the trailer, where she yells at a student: "What the f*** am I f****** doing here?"

The eight-episode first season of Overcompensating premieres on May 15.

