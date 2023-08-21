Channing Tatum, Taylor Swift, Cara Delevingne and more party at Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's wedding

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Collet & OBC Wines

By George Costantino

Actress Margaret Qualley and musician Jack Antonoff have tied the knot in an intimate, yet star-studded ceremony on Long Beach Island, New Jersey.

The 28-year-old Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood star and the 39-year-old recording artist exchanged vows on Saturday, August 19, more than a year since their engagement was revealed.

Photos obtained by People show the newlyweds holding hands and later gracing a post-wedding celebration. Qualley opted for a simple white halter dress paired with matching Mary Jane flats, while Antonoff looked dapper in a classic black suit and tie.

In addition to family, the nuptials were attended by a number of celebrity friends from the entertainment industry including Taylor SwiftChanning TatumZoë KravitzCara Delevingne, and Lana Del Rey.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    We're sending Abby Jessen OVER. THE. EDGE!
    Join us and feel the presence of our ONE community every step of the way.
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!