Celebrate 'The Nanny''s 30th birthday with NYC locations tour

On Location Tours, which take guests to famous sites seen onscreen in TV and movies, has announced its launching a special New York City tour stop to commemorate the 30th anniversary of The Nanny.

And on January 31, that tour will be free for nannies and au pairs — style, flair, joie de vivre not required.

The beloved six-season sitcom, of course, starred Fran Drescher in the title role: Fran Fine, a fired bridal shop employee who found herself tending to the family of a wealthy English Broadway producer, played by Charles Shaughnessy.

The tour, which swings by some 60 filming locations in and around New York City, will be making an exclusive stop at The Sheffields' House from the show for fun photo-ops at 11:30 a.m. ET.

There will also be trivia questions from the show, with prizes for the biggest Fran fan.

"This unique experience invites nannies to step into the world of Fran Fine and the Sheffield family, immersing themselves in the glamour and humor that made the show a beloved classic," On Locations teases.

Check out the details at onlocationtours.com.

