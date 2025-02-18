'Captain America: Brave New World' soars to #1 at the box office

Eli Adé/Marvel
By Jill Lances

Another superhero has blasted his way to the top of the box office.

Captain America: Brave New World, starring Anthony Mackie in the title role, debuted at #1 for the Presidents' Day weekend, bringing in $100 million, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.

Coming in at #2 is another new film, Paddington in Peru, the third film in the Paddington series, which brought in $16 million.

Rounding out the top 5 are last week's #1, Dog Man, at #3 with $12.6 million, followed by Heart Eyes, which brought in $11 million to land at #4, and the Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 at #5 with $8.3 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Captain America: Brave New World - $100 million
2. Paddington In Peru - $16 million
3. Dog Man - $12.6 million
4. Heart Eyes - $11 million
5. Ne Zha 2 - $8.3 million
6. Mufasa: The Lion King- $5.2 million
7. Love Hurts - $4.75 million
8. One of Them Days - $3.35 million
9. Companion - $2.14 million
10. Becoming Led Zeppelin - $2.13 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!