Can you feel the 'Ken' EP? Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' track spawns new record

Atlantic Records

By Stephen Iervolino

Ryan Gosling's turn as Ken in the blockbuster Barbie has spawned his very own EP.

Along with collaborators Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Gosling's Ken: The EP features not only his show-stopping track "I'm Just Ken" from the Grammy-nominated Barbie soundtrack, but also alternate versions "I'm Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie)," "In My Feelings Acoustic" and "Purple Disco Machine Remix."

The holiday version of the tune also dropped a performance video of Gosling, Ronson and company laying the track down in a studio bedazzled with Christmas lights, after they riff on the possibility they're creating a year-round classic that can also be celebrated at the holidays, à la Die Hard.

