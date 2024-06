Can Snoop Dogg make the Olympics Giant olympic rings are seen fixed on the Eiffel tower for the upcoming Paris 2024 summer olympic games in Paris, France on 14th June, 2024. (Photo by Daniel Dorko / Hans Lucas / Hans Lucas via AFP) (Photo by DANIEL DORKO/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images) (DANIEL DORKO/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg will be a guest commentator at The Paris Olympics and has already taken over the Track and Field trials on NBC. Over the weekend Snoop put his skills to the running the 200M sprint, and had a decent time. Will he be ready for the 2028 games? Probably not, but this was a lot of fun and his Olympic coverage is going to be wild!