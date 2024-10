Can AI tell us what a typical cheater looks like? A photo taken on February 22, 2024 shows the logo of the Artificial Intelligence chat application on a smartphone screen in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) (KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

A group of scientists surveyed about 2000 people (many of whom had been “cheated “on) to try and figure out what they might have in common. They then compiled a list of physical attributes common in “cheaters” then asked AI to determine “what a cheater looks like?”

Find out what those common attributes are and what AI thinks a typical “cheater” looks like .here