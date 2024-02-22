Camp Southern Ground is doing amazing work right here in Georgia!

Camp Southern Ground 5

By Abby Jessen

Have you heard about Camp Southern Ground right here in Fayetteville, GA? If not, let me tell you - it’s amazing! Georgia’s own Zac Brown purchased 400 acres of farmland back in 2011 to build what Camp Southern Ground is today: a world-class facility dedicated to serving youth and veterans.

If you want to learn more or sign up for camp or a veteran program, you can do that on their website, campsouthernground.org.

Each summer, there are many weeks of camp for kids, and I had the chance to sit down with Brent Taylor, The Veteran Outreach Manager and Lead Facilitator for Camp Southern Ground, to talk about the incredible FREE Veteran Programs that they put on during the camp off-season.

Listen to all he had to say at b985.com/community.

Camp Southern Ground 4 (matt miller)

Camp Southern Ground 1 Warrior Family Camp at Camp Southern Ground on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Photo by Ben Gray ben@bengray.com (Ben Gray)

Camp Southern Ground 3 (matt miller)

