Cameron Diaz says "we should normalize separate bedrooms" for married couples

Cameron Diaz has a suggestion for married households.

During a recent appearance on the Lipstick on the Rim podcast, hosted by Molly Sims and Emese Gormley, Diaz, 51, along with her business partner Katherine Power, discussed their wine brand Avaline as well as some personal stories.

At one point during the conversation, Diaz gave a candid response to a comment from one of the women, who shared that her husband snores in the bedroom.

"We should normalize separate bedrooms," said Diaz, who is married to musician Benji Madden.

She continued, "To me, I would literally -- I have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I'm fine."

Diaz also added that couples can "have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for our relations."

One of the women later noted that Diaz's statement might be considered controversial by some, to which the actress replied, "I've already said it."

She clarified, however, "By the way, I don't feel that way now because my husband is so wonderful. I had said that before I got married."

Diaz and Madden have been married for eight years, tying the knot on January 5, 2015.

Earlier this year, the Good Charlotte rocker took to Instagram to celebrate the couple's eighth wedding anniversary sharing a sweet tribute to his wife beside a work of art that appeared to have been painted by him.

"In Love, Inspired, Happy and Grateful," Madden wrote in the caption at the time. "Let's do 80 more and then forever," he added.

The pair share a daughter, Raddix, who was born in December 2019.

