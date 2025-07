ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners poses with the trophy after winning the Home Run Derby at Truist Park on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

During the Home Run Derby at Truist Park Junior Caminero hit what appeared to be a sure home run when an ambitious ball boy made an amazing leaping catch against the wall. The home run was counted as one of his 15 homers but ultimately finished in second place behind Cal Raleigh who slugged 18 homers.