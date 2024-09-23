Broadway to dim its lights to honor the late James Earl Jones

The Broadway League has announced it will dim its lights the night of Sept. 23 in honor of the late James Earl Jones.

The EGOT-winning actor, who passed away at 93 years on Sept. 9, was a force on the Great White Way, in addition to his big-screen work. Now the national trade association for the Broadway industry says it will pay tribute to him on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. ET.

"James Earl Jones was a true pillar of the Broadway industry, providing unforgettable experiences to multiple generations of theatregoers — all while accumulating many well-deserved honors, awards, and achievements for his iconic performances in other entertainment fields," said Jason Laks, interim president of The Broadway League.

"While we acknowledge and celebrate Mr. Jones' significant legacy across multiple mediums, we are particularly proud of his legacy on Broadway, and are grateful for the many memorable performances with which he graced our stages."

Jones made his Broadway debut in 1957 as an understudy in The Egghead. A decade later, he won his first Tony Award for his performance in The Great White Hope.

Throughout his career, he was nominated for four Tonys and won two. In 2017 he was honored with a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement. Jones last appeared on the stage in 2016's The Gin Game.

Additionally, on Sept. 12, 2022, New York City's Cort Theatre was renamed the James Earl Jones Theatre in his honor.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.