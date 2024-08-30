In brief: Witney Carson join 'DWTS' season 33, 'Wizards Beyond Wavery Place' sets premiere date and more

Dancing with the Stars pro Witney Carson announced in a video message on Good Morning America that she'll be returning to the ballroom for the show's 33rd season. "Just you wait until you hear who my partner is. He will sweep you off your feet. We are so ready to get that Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy," she continued. Carson and dance partner Alfonso Ribeiro took home the trophy in 2014. Ribeiro, who now hosts the show, will also return this season, along with co-host Julianne Hough and judges Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough. The Dancing with the Stars cast for season 33 will be exclusively announced on GMA Sept. 4. The new season premieres Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC ...

"We finally did it. We finally found the gold," Chase Stokes' John B says in a new trailer for Netflix's Outer Banks, which dropped Aug. 29. "That's where the story should have ended. But really, it's just the beginning." The series follows a group of teens dubbed the Pogues on the treasure hunt of a lifetime. After finding the treasure in season 3, the Pogues are committed to having a normal life, but soon accept a proposal to go on a brand new treasure-hunting adventure. The first five episodes of Outer Banks season 4 debut Oct. 10, with the second five coming Nov. 7 ...

The White Lotus' Leo Woodall has been tapped to star alongside Dustin Hoffman in the upcoming crime thriller Tuner, according to Deadline. The movie follows "a talented piano tuner whose life is turned upside down when he discovers that his meticulous skills for tuning pianos can equally be applied to cracking safes," per the outlet ...

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the sequel series to the original Wizards of Waverly Place on Disney, is set to premiere with two episodes on Oct. 29, according to Deadline. It was also announced that Disney Channel alums Raven-Symoné and Danielle Fishel will be directing episodes in season 1. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place follows David Henrie as an adult version of his Justin Russo character, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, but is forced to dust off his magical skills to mentor Billie, a wizard-in-training played by Janice LeAnn Brown. Disney is the parent company of ABC News ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.