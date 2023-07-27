In Brief: Wayne Brady getting a family reality series for Hulu, and more

Hulu has given an eight-episode series order to an unscripted show about Wayne Brady and his family. The yet-to-be-titled series will follow Brady, who is still best friends with his ex-wife and business partner, Mandie Taketa. Together, they co-parent their 20-year-old daughter, Maile Brady, a student and aspiring artist, as well as running their production company. A premiere date has not been set...

Bo Goldman, Oscar-winning screenwriter on One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and Melvin and Howard, died Tuesday in Helendale, California, his son-in-law, Tár director Todd Field, tells The New York Times. Goldman was 90. He also wrote The Rose, starring Bette Midler, and Scent of a Woman -- the last of which starred Al Pacino in an Oscar-winning performance -- and Meet Joe Black, starring Brad Pitt and Anthony Hopkins. Goldman also worked on scripts for Warren Beatty's Dick Tracy and Wolfgang Petersen's The Perfect Storm...

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa's HGTV docuseries The Flipping El Moussas has been renewed for a second season with an expanded 14-episode order. "The new season will find Tarek and Heather Rae taking risks in the Southern California housing market and adjusting to life with a newborn," said Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV, per HGTV. "They will have more to juggle than ever before, bringing their millions of loyal fans who have followed their journey from the beginning along for the ride." Season 2 is slated to premiere in early 2024...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.