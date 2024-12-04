In brief: 'The Brutalist' wins Best Film at New York Critics Circle Awards and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Bel-Air is coming to an end. The modern-day dramatic reimagining of the '90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has been renewed for a fourth and final season. Sources say this fourth season of the Peacock series will have eight episodes. Its renewal comes three months after its season 3 finale dropped ...

The New York Film Critics Circle named The Brutalist its big winner on Tuesday. After three hours of deliberation, the critics named the Brady Corbet-directed feature Best Film and its star, Adrien Brody, Best Actor. Best Director went to RaMell Ross for Nickel Boys, while Best Actress went to Marianne Jean-Baptiste for her work in Hard Truths ...

The wait is nearly over for fans of The Recruit. The Noah Centineo-led spy thriller, which delayed its second season due to Hollywood's 2023 strikes, is returning to Netflix on Jan. 30. Six brand-new episodes will arrive on the streamer more than two years after its first season dropped in December 2022. First-look images of the new season were also released along with the season 2 drop date, which show off Centineo's Owen Hendricks' journey over the season ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!