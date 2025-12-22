In brief: 'The Breadwinner' trailer and more

If you haven't watched the movie Bugonia yet, you'll have an opportunity to do it at home very soon. The Yorgos Lanthimos-directed film arrives on Peacock for its streaming debut on Dec. 26. Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons star in the psychological thriller that's been nominated for three Golden Globe awards ...

Nate Bargatze makes his feature film acting debut in the official trailer for The Breadwinner. The Sony Pictures film also stars Mandy Moore as a wife and mother who lands a coveted business deal after an appearance on Shark Tank. This leaves her husband (Bargatze) in charge of their three daughters as she goes away on business for an extended stretch. The movie arrives in theaters on March 13, 2026 ...

Another actress has joined the cast of Dig. Deadline reports that The Good Doctor's Antonia Thomas has been added as a series regular in the upcoming Peacock comedy series starring Amy Poehler. The latter writes and executive produces the series alongside Mike Schur ...

