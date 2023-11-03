In Brief: 'Superman and Lois' ending, new 'Prison Break' show coming, and more

The CW announced on Thursday that Superman & Lois' upcoming fourth and final season will be its last. The series, starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as the titular characters, was beset by budget cuts and the writer's strike over the past year, according to Deadline. As a result, only four of its season 3 regulars -- Hoechlin, Tulloch, Michael Bishop and Alex Garfin, will be back for season 4, which premieres in 2024...

Hulu has renewed the adult animated series Futurama for two more seasons, according to Variety. The streamer revived the series in 2022 with a 20-episode order, the first 10 of which premiered in July. The rest should debut sometime in 2024. Futurama launched on Fox in 1999, where it ran for four seasons. A fifth season, comprised of four direct-to-DVD films aired on Comedy Central in 2008, followed by two more season, consisting of 26 episodes in 2008 and 2009. The new Hulu order will bring the show to seasons 13 and 14...

A new take on the former Fox series Prison Break is in the works at Hulu with Mayans MC showrunner Elgin James, according to Deadline. The original series, which aired on Fox from 2005-2017, followed a structural engineer -- played by Wentworth Miller -- who installs himself in a prison he helped design, in order to save his falsely accused brother -- portrayed by Dominic Purcell -- who was sentenced to death. Details of the new series are being kept under wraps...

HBO has revealed the premiere dates for House of the Dragon and Euphoria, according to Variety. House of the Dragon's second season will debut in early summer 2024, and consist of eight episodes, two fewer than the first, while Euphoria's third season is slated for 2025. The series stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Dominic Fike, Eric Dane, Storm Reid, Colman Domingo, Javon Walton, Austin Abrams and Nika King are set to return for season 3. Barbie Ferreira announced she was leaving and will not return for the third season. Angus Cloud died in July at the age of 25. Production on Euphoria season 3 has not yet begun...

