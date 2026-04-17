In brief: 'Street Fighter' official trailer and more

We now have the teaser trailer and premiere window for Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 2. The second season of the Outlander prequel series is set to make its debut in fall 2026. It stars Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine, as well as Harriet Slater and Jamie Roy, as two couples who fight against everything to stay together across space and time ...

Wizards of Waverly Place fans, rejoice. Deadline reports that Gregg Sulkin is set to appear as Alex Russo's ex-boyfriend Mason Greyback in the upcoming four-part conclusion of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. David Henrie, Janice LeAnn Brown and Selena Gomez star in the spinoff series about the Russo family wizards ...

The official trailer for Street Fighter has arrived. It follows estranged street fighters Ryu and Ken Masters, played by Andrew Koji and Noah Centineo, who are recruited for the next World Warrior Tournament. Kitao Sakurai directed the film, which arrives in theaters on Oct. 16 ...

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