In Brief: Sandra Oh and Awkwafina in Hulu's 'Quiz Lady,' and more

Hulu on Thursday dropped the trailer for Quiz Lady. The comedy, from 20th Century Studios, stars Awkwafina and Sandra Oh respectively as "a brilliant but tightly wound, gameshow-obsessed young woman ... and her estranged, train-wreck of a sister [who] must work together to help cover their mother's gambling debts," per the studio. "When Anne's beloved dog is kidnapped, they set out on a wild, cross-country trek to get the cash the only way they know how: by turning Anne into a bona-fide gameshow champion." Quiz Lady -- also starring Jason Schwartzman, Holland Taylor, Tony Hale and Will Ferrell -- premieres November 3 on Hulu...

Third time was the charm for Only Murders in the Building. The season 3 premiere of the Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez-led Hulu comedy had its best showing yet on the streaming charts, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The season three debut on August 8, drew 719 million minutes of viewing time for the week of August 7-13 -- a series high for the show and 24 percent higher than its previous best, 578 million minutes for the week of its season two finale in August 2022. It finished third among original series and ninth overall in Nielsen's rankings...

Roku has revealed the first casualties of its cost-cutting drive, according to Deadline. They include the action thriller Most Dangerous Game, originally a Quibi original -- starring Christoph Waltz, joined in its first season by Liam Hemsworth -- and Slip, a comedy created by and starring Life In Pieces' Zoe Lister-Jones, which followed 30-something Mae Cannon through "a fantastical journey of parallel universes, as she enters new relationships, trying to find her way back to her partner, and ultimately, herself." Despite the cuts, Roku says it will continue to order original series, and sources tell the outlet that this process is part of its regular review of programming. Other scripted titles include the Florida comedy drama Panhandle...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.