In Brief: Ryan Gosling's 'SNL' huge for Peacock, and more

Variety reports the April 13 episode of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Ryan Gosling, drew the biggest Peacock audience ever in a seven-day period. The exact number of Peacock viewers isn't available, but the episode's seven-day total across all platforms is 8.9 million — a 1.7 million viewer increase from the night it originally aired, based on a combination of Nielsen's measurement of linear viewers on NBC and NBCUniversal's own data regarding streams on Peacock. It's also SNL's best seven-day viewership since Billie Eilish served as both host and musical guest in 2021 ...

Amy Adams has signed on to star in the upcoming drama At the Sea, from Pieces of a Woman director and filmmakers Kornel Mundruczó and Kata Wéber, according to Deadline. Adams will play Laura, who has to readjust to the complicated life she left behind and face the future following a long rehabilitation. Production is set to begin in Boston in June ...

Roku has greenlit the original docuseries Tracee Travels, hosted by black-ish alum Tracee Ellis Ross. "A champion of solo travel," Tracee "invites viewers on her journey, as she meticulously, laboriously, and sometimes ridiculously prepares for and travels solo to spectacular locations," per the streamer. During her travels, Tracee "charts her own path, as she explores the intersection of beauty, fashion, design, food, and culture at each stop of her trip" ...

