In brief: Ryan Gosling thinks he's part of the five-timers club in 'Saturday Night Live' promo and more

We now know when season 2 of The Four Seasons will make its Netflix debut. The eight-episode second season will premiere to the streamer on May 28. First-look photos of the upcoming season have also been released. They show off cast members Tina Fey, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani, Erika Henningsen and Colman Domingo ...

Did you miss Five Nights at Freddy's 2 when it was in theaters? Don't fret, as it's heading to Peacock for its streaming debut on April 3. The sequel film stars Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio and Matthew Lillard ...

The promo for Ryan Gosling's upcoming hosting gig on Saturday Night Live has arrived. It finds Gosling strutting around Studio 8H wearing a five-timers club robe, a gift given to people who have hosted SNL five times. The only issue? Gosling is about to host the late-night comedy sketch program for the fourth time. The promo finds Gosling getting into a kerfuffle with cast member Mikey Day about the mix-up. "I'm sure someone's made this mistake before," Gosling says, before Day retorts, "Never once." Gosling hosts the March 7 episode alongside musical guest Gorillaz ...

